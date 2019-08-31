Manchester United legend says Virgil van Dijk did not deserve UEFA Player of the Year

On Thursday, Liverpool superstar Virgil van Dijk was crowned the UEFA Men’s Player of the Year, in a plush ceremony at Monaco. Meanwhile, Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand believes that the Reds’ defender did not deserve to win the prestigious award.

“There’s no doubt Virgil van Dijk is the best defender on the planet right now,” Ferdinand was quoted as saying, by BT Sport.

He then added: “But listen, when a man scores 50 goals in a season like [Lionel] Messi did, or Cristiano [Ronaldo] winning trophies like he did and the effect he has had in a new championship and at the national level – you can’t look beyond that.”

“People are saying that it is a bit boring that those two are winning it every year, but they are putting up numbers we have not seen before for twelve to fifteen years. You can’t look beyond that,” Ferdinand explained, before concluding:

“I am a centre-half and I am delighted that he [van Dijk] has won it but when you have got someone scoring 50 goals a season you can’t do that. They are the best. Messi and Ronaldo have been penalised for the standards they themselves have set.”

Van Dijk comfortably beat Messi and Ronaldo, who have won this award five times between them, in a poll decided by coaches from the 32 teams that made last season’s Champions League group stage and 55 leading football journalists.

The victory marked a glorious end to his brilliant campaign in the 2018-19 season, where he helped Liverpool finish second in the Premier League, before leading them to their first Champions League crown in more than a decade.