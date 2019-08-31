5 reasons why Virgil Van Dijk will beat Lionel Messi to win Ballon d’Or

After pipping Ronaldo and Messi to the prize of the UEFA Champions League player of the season award, FOX Sports Asia lists 5 reasons why Virgil Van Dijk will claim this seasons Ballon d’Or as well.

#1 Individual impact

The very reason Van Dijk is so highly rated at this moment is the fact that the Dutchman’s individual impact on his team outweighs that of all other competitors. For a team which conceded goals in bucket-loads before his arrival, Van Dijk has come in and completely shut shop. Very rarely does a big money signing has such a drastic impact so quickly – a factor that propels him ahead of every other European footballer in this particular race.

#2 European Champion

The Ballon d’Or recognizes exceptional performance across Europe in any given season and Virgil Van Dijk is European royalty. Simply put, he is the current Champions League holder, meaning he beat every other competitor – Ronaldo and Messi included, to the trophy. Despite some inconsistencies in recent times, a Champions League trophy is as good a guarantee for the Ballon d’Or as anything else. Come to think of it, if a Champions League doesn’t guarantee the Ballon d’Or, what will?

#3 The general consensus

After claiming the title for the UEFA Champions League player of the season, the general consensus amongst coaches and journalists is evident – Van Dijk was an overwhelming favourite. Lionel Messi came in second, some 100-odd points behind while Ronaldo was more than 200-points behind in third. The Ballon d’Or is voted for by journalists, coaches, as well as, players and it would in no way be a surprise if they were to come to the same conclusion. Very rarely, if ever, does the favourite lose out on the trophy.

#4 A growing appreciation of defenders

Even though attackers will forever be the game’s blue-eyed boys, there is an increasing recognition that dominant teams can never be built without dominant defenders. The modern defender today does everything with and without the ball that a forward can – and perhaps more. As building out play from the back becomes an ever-so important component of the game, the appreciation for defenders is growing – something that has perhaps played a part in the how Van Dijk has been liberally given the same amount of credit as say a Messi or a Ronaldo.

#5 About time that a defender won the award

The last defender to claim the Ballon d’Or was Cannavaro in 2006, that too on the back of a fantastic World Cup campaign. Before that – Beckenbauer, who, it can be argued, wasn’t a defender at all! It’s been a 13-year long wait since 2006 for another defender to come to the fore and Van Dijk hasn’t disappointed. Messi and Ronaldo’s domination was long and it might still continue the year after, but for a defender to beat them to the award would be unprecedented – and completely warranted. Van Dijk, if he wins the award, does so on complete merit – indeed just about time for a defender to claim the award again!