Supercomputer predicts UEFA Champions League 2019/20 winner

With the UEFA Champions League 2019/20 draw done and dusted, the focus now shifts towards the group stage, which are set to start in less than three weeks from now.

As Cristiano Ronaldo had stated during the UCL Draw that rarely do the favourites go on to win the UCL title. Similarly, no one had expected Liverpool to go and win Europe’s premier competition last year but they defied all odds, defeating the likes of Barcelona and Bayern Munich on their way to the title.

This year, there are talks about Lionel Messi-led Barcelona to win the UCL title again. However, if a supercomputer is to be believed, it’s Manchester City who will lift the Champions League trophy for the very first time in their history.

As per FiveThirtyEight, Pep Guardiola’s men have a massive 24% chance of winning the UCL 2019/20. Following them on the list of probables are German champions Bayern Munich, who have a 17% chance. Liverpool and Barcelona are third and fourth on the list respectively with 12% and 10% chances.

City also have the easiest of groups this season as they have been drawn alongside Shakhtar Donetsk, Dinamo Zagreb and Atalanta.