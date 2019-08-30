Ballon d’Or winner predicts the UCL 2019-20 champions

Former Manchester United and Liverpool ace and also the 2001 Ballon d’Or winner, Michael Owen has claimed that Premier League giants Manchester City will win the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League (UCL).

Owen spoke to BT Sport before the draw for the UCL group stages took place at Monaco on Thursday, 29th August. He said:

“I think City, I think it’s their time. They’ve been building towards it for a long, long time and it’s certainly their priority.”

“Of course, the Premier League and the Champions League are everybody’s priority but City now are desperate for that. Liverpool are desperate for the Premier League, I think City are desperate for the Champions League,” Owen further added, before explaining:

“I just think that when you watch them now, they are a team that you struggle to see getting built. They’ve got experience with their manager, they’ve got more and more of it with their team. I just think it’s their season.”

The ex-England international also lavished praise on Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.

“He has already won the league twice, so he will certainly go away with a huge amount of credit no matter what. The team that we watch every single week will be his legacy. That team is just one of the best we’ve seen, all those records,” he said, before adding:

“I don’t think it will be a failure if he doesn’t win it [the UCL]. However, imagine how he would walk away if he did. He’d go down as one of the greats.”

Quotes via Mirror.