5 best matches to look forward to in UEFA Champions league 2019/20

The group stage draw of the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League draw took place in Monaco on Thursday and it came up with some interesting groups. There are a couple of evenly matched groups, some lopsided ones and a few groups which promise some high-octane matches.

#1. Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid have been drawn into Group A for the second time in Champions League history. In 2015/16, the two teams were in Group A, the game at Parc des Princes finished 0-0 and the one at the Santiago Bernabéu finished 1-0 in favour of the home side. Also, Real Madrid went on to win the first of their three consecutive Champions League titles under Zinedine Zidane at the end of the season.

The most recent clash between the two teams was in the first knockout stage of 2017/18 Champions League season and Real Madrid won that tie 5-2 on aggregate. However, this year, when the two teams come face to face it will be bereft of Cristiano Ronaldo who scored three of Real Madrid’s five goals in 2018 and most probably Neymar as well. Even without them, the game promises to be exciting with players such as Kylian Mbappe and Eden Hazard among many others on show.

Real Madrid will be hoping to bounce back after a dismal 2018/19 season and PSG will be hoping for a strong campaign in Europe after going out in the Round of 16 in the last two years.

#2. Juventus vs Atletico Madrid

Juventus vs Atletico Madrid was one of the highlight fixtures of last season’s Round of 16 and it was a fixture that lived up to expectations. Atletico won 2-0 at home in the first leg but their lead was overturned by a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick in Turin.

Prior to their last season’s meeting, the only time the two teams met in competitive fixtures was when they were drawn in the same group in the 2014/15 edition of the Champions League. Juve’s home match ended 0-0 and Atletico won 1-0 at home. However, the Serie A side reached the final that year.

This summer, Atletico made some excellent transfers after losing many of their key players from last year and hence, Juve will be facing a team that’s different from the one they came up against a few months ago. Juventus also made some good transfers in this window but more importantly, there has been a change of manager and it will be interesting to see how Maurizio Sarri’s side will break down the famous Atletico Madrid defence.

#3. Liverpool vs Napoli

Liverpool and Napoli were in the same group last year and also, Jurgen Klopp has faced in them in the group stage back in 2013/14 as well when he was in charge of Borussia Dortmund. Interestingly, with both Liverpool and Dortmund, he won the home match and lost the away leg.

Last season, Liverpool did not play well at the Stadio San Paolo and tried hard to hold on to a 0-0 draw but a 90th-minute goal from Lorenzo Insigne gave the Serie A club a win. The game at Anfield was the final game of the group stage and the Reds needed to win 1-0 or by a two-goal margin if Napoli scored to progress. Mohamed Salah gave Liverpool the lead in the 34th minute and the home side had plenty more opportunities to extend their lead which they wasted. In the dying minutes of the game, Arkadiusz Milik had the chance to equalise for the visitors but his effort was thwarted by a brilliant save from Alisson.

The two teams have also played each other in the last two preseasons. In 2018, Liverpool beat the Naples side 5-0 but this year, Carlo Ancelotti’s side beat the Merseyside club 3-0.

Napoli and Liverpool have a lot in common. They both have UEFA Champions League winning managers, they have some fantastic players in all areas of the pitch but most importantly, the two teams have two of the most intimidating attacking line in the world.

#4. Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund

Amazingly, Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund have never come face to face in the UEFA Champions League or the European Cup. On the contrary, Dortmund have played Barcelona’s archrivals Real Madrid ten times in this decade alone.

The only time Barcelona and Dortmund have played each other competitively was back in the UEFA Super Cup of 1997. Dortmund, the Champions League winners, faced the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup holders Barcelona in a two-legged affair. The Catalan side won 2-0 in the first leg at the Nou Camp and the second leg which was played after more than two months ended in a 1-1 draw.

Barcelona have strengthened their squad this summer with the additions of Antoine Griezmann and Frenkie de Jong. Their squad could become even better if the Neymar deal goes through. Dortmund have also signed some excellent players like Mats Hummels, Julian Brandt, Thorgan Hazard and Nico Schulz after falling agonizingly short of the Bundesliga title last season. Viewers can expect an end to end game with plenty of goals when these two teams face each other.

#5. Barcelona vs Inter Milan

Without a hint of doubt, Group F is this season’s group of death. Barcelona and Inter Milan are used to such a situation as they were in the same group last year as well along with Tottenham Hotspur and PSV Eindhoven.

Last season, Barcelona were without Lionel Messi for both matches against Inter Milan. However, they still won 2-0 at home and drew the away match 1-1. This year, even with Lionel Messi and all their other superstars, beating Inter Milan may prove to be a tough task.

The Nerazzurri appointed Antonio Conte as their manager this summer and Italian has been successful wherever he has gone. His teams are well drilled tactically and extremely difficult to break down. At Inter, he has inherited a team with some excellent players and they’ve improved on that by signing Diego Godin, Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez, and Nicolo Barella among others.

The two clubs also share a history that sparked the famous managerial rivalry between Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola. Back in 2009/10, when Guardiola and Mourinho were in charge of Barcelona and Inter Milan respectively, they were drawn in the same group and also played each other in the semifinal. Barcelona had the better record in the group stage but Inter beat them in the semifinal and went on to lift the UEFA Champions League.