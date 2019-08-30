Results show Van Dijk beat Ronaldo, Messi by shocking margin to win UEFA Men’s Player of the Year

Virgil van Dijk did the unthinkable in the eyes of many, as he beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to become the UEFA Men’s Player of the Year last night.

It was a richly deserved victory for the Dutchman, who may be a defender, but has firmly established himself as the talisman in a Liverpool side that lifted the UEFA Champions League (UCL) last season, and looks primed for even more success this time around.

The decision may have irked the millions of fans that Messi and Ronaldo have, but that isn’t the end of it.

The official results were released soon after the decision to present Van Dijk with the award, and it shows a staggering margin of points between the winner and second placed Lionel Messi. What’s more, Ronaldo was never even in the race!

GiveMeSport report that the margin was around 100 points between Van Dijk and Messi, with the former Southampton star managing a whopping 305 points in total.

Second placed Messi could only manage 207 points despite scoring freely for Barcelona, while Ronaldo could manage a paltry 74 points for all his efforts.

GMS released the top 10 players in the reckoning for the award, and it looks something like this:

1. Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) – 305 points

2. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) – 207 points

3. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) – 74 points

4. Alisson (Liverpool) – 57 points

5. Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – 51 points

6. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – 49 points

7. Eden Hazard (Chelsea/Real Madrid) – 38 points

8. = Matthijs de Ligt (Ajax/Juventus) – 27 points

8. = Frenkie de Jong (Ajax/Barcelona) – 27 points

10. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) – 12 points