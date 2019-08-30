WATCH: Slavia Prague officials’ hilarious reaction after being drawn alongside Barcelona, Dortmund & Inter in UCL Draw

The UEFA Champions League (UCL) 2019/20 Group Stage draws were held last night in Monaco and all the 32 teams were made aware of the sides they will face in the first round of the competition.

While most of the groups seem balanced and relatively easier to predict, Group F consisting of Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan and Slavia Prague is the group of death with one European heavyweight set to bow out from it.

Here are the groups in full.

The last name to be drawn out for Group F was Slavia Prague and when the camera panned on the Czech club’s officials, they can be seen trying their very best to maintain a straight face. However, they weren’t able to stop their laughter, something which caught everyone’s attention.

Slavia would be everyone’s last bet to qualify from the UCL Group of Death and their officials are more than aware of the fact.