Borussia Dortmund troll Barcelona after being drawn alongside them in UCL draw

The UEFA Champions League Group Stage draw (UCL draw) was held last night and all the eight groups for the 2019/20 season of European football’s premier competition were decided.

Barcelona were drawn alongside Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan and Slavia Prague in what is a deadly Group F of the competition. While the Catalan giants were the first team to be drawn out, Dortmund joined them next.

Soon after the announcement that the German giants have been grouped with Barcelona, their Twitter handle sent out a hilarious tweet, roasting the Spanish side which read, ‘Time to practice our corners’.

This was in reference to the semifinal second leg between Liverpool and Barcelona where Trent Alexander Arnold’s quick thinking on a corner had helped the UCL 2018/19 champions get the better of Lionel Messi’s team earlier this year.