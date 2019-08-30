Fans believe Barcelona handed group of death at UCL 2019/20 draw

Barcelona were handed the dreaded group of death at the UEFA Champions League (UCL) 2019/20 draw, in the minds of most football fans.

The Catalans were drawn alongside Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan and Slavia Prague in Group F, and fans are convinced that this is the group to keep an eye on.

Barcelona got the toughest draw but no shaking.. — Abdul (@TheSeunM) August 29, 2019

Initial thoughts on the #UCL draw 💭 💭 – Group F containing Barcelona, Inter, Borussia Dortmund, and Slavia Prague, emerges as the group of death. – Napoli, Juve and especially Inter will be occupied with difficult European games during the Scudetto race. — Abdulrahman Alardhi (@AK21RD) August 29, 2019

FC Barcelona

Inter

Dortmund

Slavia. Now lets go for the knockout draws… — Ramzi ⚽Ⓜ (@footballmood) August 29, 2019

Yeah, I do think Barcelona will go through, but you could put them in any group and I would generally expect them to win it. This is still riskier for them than any other group in the draw is all I mean. — barcelonerd 🖐️ (@barcelonerd) August 29, 2019

I don’t see Barcelona beating Inter home and away. For Dortmund, I don’t think they wanted to draw us too. We should beat Slavia Prague H & A. A good group to test our European credentials!⚫🔵 — Ade Ashaye (@a_ashaye) August 29, 2019