Social media goes wild as Virgil van Dijk beats Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo to Player of the Year award

There was a surprise in store for those keeping track of the UEFA Men’s Player of the Year award, as Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to the prize. Social media immediately showered him with praise on his win. 

A UEFA Champions League-winning campaign was enough to help Virgil van Dijk beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to the Player of the Year award. The Dutchman was simply impenetrable during the previous campaign and was dribbled past a grand total of zero times.

Meanwhile, the towering centre back also scooped up the UEFA Defender of the Year award ahead of Juventus star Matthijs de Ligt. Van Dijk’s teammate Alisson ensured a triple swoop for Liverpool by winning the Goalkeeper of the year award.

However, it was his Player of the Year win which got the social media talking, especially since he had beaten Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Here are some of the best reactions:

Meanwhile, Virgil van Dijk will hope to repeat his achievements this season and Liverpool have received the perfect platform to launch their Champions League campaign on. The Reds have been drawn alongside Napoli, Genk, and Salzburg for the 2019/20 UCL Group Stage.

