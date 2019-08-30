Virgil van Dijk beats Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to become UEFA Men’s Player of the Year

Virgil van Dijk did enough to beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to become the UEFA Men’s Player of the Year for 2018/19.

The Liverpool star had become the most expensive defender in the world when he joined the Reds from Southampton a couple of seasons ago, but has proved his worth very quickly.

He broke through last season, and led Liverpool to the Premier League runners up spot, and marshalled his peers well enough to see them lift the UCL 2019 trophy.

Klopp hails ‘desire and passion’ as Liverpool beat Arsenal 3-1

Along with this, Van Dijk also reached the UEFA Nations League (UNL) final with the Netherlands, losing to Portugal in the final, who had Ronaldo to thank for the most part.

Van Dijk is in the form of his life by the looks of things, and it appears no other defender in Europe has the solidity, calmness and leadership that the Dutchman possesses, making him truly one of a kind.

Liverpool are gunning for the UCL yet again this year, and also have a great opportunity to topple Manchester City and become Premier League Champions for the first time in their rich history.

Nonetheless, the award was well deserved, but Messi and Ronaldo fans will certainly have something to say about it.