Lionel Messi beats Cristiano Ronaldo to become UEFA Champions League forward of the year

Lionel Messi did enough to become the UEFA Champions League (UCL) 2018/19 forward of the year, beating Cristiano Ronaldo in the process.

Messi may have only been able to reach the semi finals with Barcelona in the UCL last season, but his performances for the Blaugrana earned him the coveted award once again.

The Argentine superstar managed to score 12 times during the tournament last season, and is also one of the candidates for the UEFA Men’s Player of the Year award as well as being a four-time winner of this particular award.

Messi has been reportedly one of the players pushing for Neymar Jr to return to Barcelona, and if that happens, expect more goals from him and Barcelona in the upcoming season of the UEFA Champions League.

Barcelona will have to do it the hard way, however, as their group includes top teams such as Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan after the UCL draw was made.

Fans of the Catalan club will hope that there are more top performances in store from arguably the greatest player the world has ever seen.