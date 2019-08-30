Fans go WTF as Manchester United legend Eric Cantona reveals cryptic speech at UCL awards

Manchester United legend Eric Cantona was awarded the UEFA President’s Award for his stellar commitment to charity and other causes after a wonderful playing career with the Red Devils.

However, his acceptance speech was cryptic to say the least, as he seemed to discuss science, ageing, cells, wars, crimes and what not! Twitter was understandably lost in translation.

Eric Cantona’s speech at the #UCLdraw 🗣 “Soon science will not only be able to slow down the ageing of cells, it will fix cells and so we will become eternal. Only accidents, crimes, wars will kill us but unfortunately crimes and wars will multiply. I love football. Thank you.” pic.twitter.com/UifGiyPQTj — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) August 29, 2019

Who can explain to me what Eric Cantona just said? #UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/qVqZDoMvv4 — 🔺LIVERPOOL FC🔺®️🇬🇭 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🌹🌹🌹 (@DcDusechristian) August 29, 2019

Ronaldo and Messi after listening to Eric Cantona’s speech #UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/BZlMppSCTZ — GiveMeSport Football (@GMS__Football) August 29, 2019

Presenter: “What do you think of the winner Eric?” Cantona: “the flowers, and ketchup…after wars and my bycicle, hakuna matata football” 😂 #UEFAawards — R_crm (@CrmRapha) August 29, 2019