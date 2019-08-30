UEFA Champions League |

Fans go WTF as Manchester United legend Eric Cantona reveals cryptic speech at UCL awards

Manchester United legend Eric Cantona was awarded the UEFA President’s Award for his stellar commitment to charity and other causes after a wonderful playing career with the Red Devils.

However, his acceptance speech was cryptic to say the least, as he seemed to discuss science, ageing, cells, wars, crimes and what not! Twitter was understandably lost in translation.

 

