UEFA Champions League 2019/20 draw: Barcelona handed group of death, Real Madrid to face PSG

From groups of death to groups of joy, the UEFA Champions League (UCL) 2019/20 draw had drama aplenty, and we have all the results for you right here.

Based on the pots, it became clear that a few of the big guns would be put together and that is exactly what ended up happening.

Group B saw a couple of big teams as Bayern Munich were put alongside UCL finalists Tottenham Hotspur early on, while semi finalists from last season, Ajax, were grouped with Europa League winners Chelsea in Group H.

Another potential heavyweight clash could be in Group F where Barcelona will play Borussia Dortmund as well as Inter Milan. Real Madrid found themselves in Group A with French Champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Holders Liverpool had Napoli drawn in their group just like last season, while Juventus were grouped with Atletico Madrid in Group D.

Here is the full group stage draw for the upcoming UCL season:

Group A – Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Club Brugge, Galatasaray

Group B – Bayern Munich, Tottenham Hotspur, Olympiacos, Red Star Belgrade

Group C – Manchester City, Shakhtar Donetsk, GNK Dinamo, Atalanta

Group D – Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, Lokomotiv Moscow

Group E – Liverpool, Napoli, FC Salzburg, Genk

Group F – Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan, Slavia Praha

Group G – FC Zenit, Benfica, Lyon, RB Leipzig

Group H – Chelsea, Ajax, Valencia, Lille