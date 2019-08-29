UEFA Champions League 2019/20: Juventus possible draw scenarios

The UEFA Champions League 2019/20 draw day is finally here. Thirty-two teams who have made it so far will be drawn into eight groups for the initial phase of the competition. Juventus are among those teams and will be hoping to get an easy start. Here’s who they can face in the competition.

Possible Opponents

Juventus brought in Cristiano Ronaldo with the sole purpose of winning the UEFA Champions League. However, despite his best efforts, the Bianconeri fell short last season and were knocked out in the quarterfinals. Therefore, this season, there is added pressure on the Portuguese international to deliver and he will hope to have an easy group to begin the competition on the right note. Below is the list of teams they can face from each group.

Pot 1: JUVENTUS

P0t 2: Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Shakhtar Donetsk, Ajax, Benfica, Tottenham

Pot 3: Lyon, Bayer Leverkusen, RB Salzburg, Olympiacos, Club Brugge, Valencia, Dinamo Zagreb

Pot 4: Lokomotiv Moscow, Genk, Galatasaray, RB Leipzig, Slavia Praha, Crvena Zvezda, Lille OSC

Best-case Scenario

JUVENTUS, Shakhtar Donetsk, Olympiacos, Crvena Zvezda; With the might of Cristiano Ronaldo and Matthijs de Ligt, and the support of Paulo Dybala, Adrien Rabiot, and Miralem Pjanic among others, one would really fancy Juventus to go on and win the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League. However, they will still hope to see their name drawn in a relatively easy group so they can be assured of qualification. Shakhtar, Olympiacos, and Crvena Zvezda should do the trick.

Worst-case Scenario

JUVENTUS, Real Madrid, Lyon, RB Leipzig; A return to Real Madrid for Cristiano Ronaldo – now that would be some match. Although it is enticing, the Bianconeri will hope to avoid Los Blancos in the early phase of the competition given their history. Meanwhile, Zinedine Zidane will also have his new team of Galacticos to show off, with Eden Hazard facing off against Ronaldo himself.

Lyon, meanwhile, could provide Juventus with some difficulty. The Ligue 1 side beat Manchester City and drew against Barcelona last year to begin with. And although they have lost a key player in Tanguy N’Dombele, new transfers are expected to turn them even stronger.

RB Leipzig in Pot 4 seem odd, considering the pool of talent the club possesses. As a result, no team would prefer to go up against the likes of Timo Werner and Emil Forsberg, when there are easier options available, at least on paper.

The UEFA Champions League 2019/20 group stage draw takes place on August 29, 2019.