The UEFA Player of the Year award will be given on Thursday in Monaco during the Champions League Group Stage draw. The usual suspects, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, are joined by Virgil van Dijk in the Top 3 this year. This is how the final three could be ranked.

#3. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus and Portugal)

To be honest, it was surprising that Cristiano Ronaldo made the Top 3 this year. His debut season with Juventus was good but he didn’t score as many goals as he did during his time with Real Madrid. Also, there were a few other players who arguably deserved to be in the Top 3 ahead of the Portuguese superstar and because of these reasons, Ronaldo will most likely be placed third in this year’s voting.

The three-time winner of the award scored 28 goals and provided 10 assists for Juventus in 43 games across all competitions which is a good return but he fell significantly short of the Serie A Golden Boot winner’s tally.

The 34-year-old won the Scudetto last season but that’s routine for Juventus. He was roped in to help the club win the Champions League and despite his best efforts which included a hat-trick against Atletico Madrid, Juventus were knocked out in the quarter-final.

However, Ronaldo ended his season on a high after leading Portugal to the inaugural UEFA Nations League title. He didn’t play in the group stage of the competition but he scored an outstanding hat-trick in the semifinal against Switzerland.

#2. Lionel Messi (Barcelona and Argentina)

Many people might hold Barcelona’s failure to win the UEFA Champions League against Lionel Messi but the Argentine was in no way responsible for his side’s elimination. In fact, even in the defeat at Anfield, he was easily Barcelona’s best player and he created some great chances which his teammates wasted.

The Argentine finished the 2018/19 season with 51 goals and 22 assists in all competitions and he also won the European Golden Shoe for a record sixth time after finding the back of the net 36 times in the La Liga. He was also the top scorer in the Champions League last season with 12 goals and that was four goals more than the next highest scorer.

No attacking player in the world can rival Messi’s numbers but it may not be enough for him to win the award this year. Barcelona started last season with the hope of winning the treble and they ended up winning just one of those trophies in the end.

#1. Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool and Netherlands)

Since the inceptions of the UEFA Men’s Player of the Year Award (previously known as UEFA Best Player in Europe Award) in 2010/11, no defender has won it and Virgil van Dijk could buck the trend.

The Dutchman who cost Liverpool £75 million pounds in January 2018 has proved that he’s worth every penny the Reds paid for him after a colossal performance in the 2018/19 season.

Van Dijk is one of four Liverpool players to make the final ten and he deservingly made the Top 3. He played 59 games for both club and country last season and racked up nine goals and four assists. More importantly, he helped transform Liverpool’s defence into the best in Europe.

The Reds conceded only 22 league goals last season which was fewest in Europe’s Top 5 leagues and they also kept more clean sheets than any team in the Premier League and the Champions League. Van Dijk’s contribution to the cause cannot be overstated.

He had the highest successful duel percentage in Europe (76.3%) and in 50 games for Liverpool across all competitions last season, he wasn’t dribbled past once. In those 50 games, Van Dijk came up against the likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Leroy Sane among many others.

In addition to helping Liverpool win the Champions League, he also captained a rejuvenated Netherlands team to the final of the UEFA Nations League.