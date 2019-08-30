UEFA Champions League Midfielder of the year 2018-19 announced

Following his stunning performances last season for former club AFC Ajax, Barcelona superstar Frenkie de Jong has been crowned the UEFA Champions League midfielder of the year 2018-19.

The 22-year-old Dutchman played a major role in Ajax’s run in the 2018-19 Champions League – the Eredivisie giants reached the semi-finals of the competition, beating heavyweights like then-defending champions Real Madrid in the round-of-16 and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus in the quarter-finals.

De Jong made 11 appearances in the tournament – including all of Ajax’s knockout games – and played for a total of 986 minutes. His most noted performances came against Real Madrid and Juventus, where he played his holding midfielder role to perfection.

Against Real Madrid, Ajax overcame a 2-1 deficit in the first-leg to win the second-leg 4-1, and against Juventus, they won the second-leg 2-1 after the first-leg finished on a 1-1 draw.

According to a statement released by UEFA, the jury who selected de Jong for the award, comprised the coaches of the 32 clubs in the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League group stage, together with 55 journalists selected by the European Sports Media (ESM) group, one from every UEFA member association. The coaches were not allowed to vote for players from their own teams.

The Dutch international is currently a Barcelona player as mentioned above – he completed his move from Ajax to the La Liga giants this July, for a reported fee of €75million.