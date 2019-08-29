Before the season officially began, BT Sport tried to predict how things were going to pan out in the future. The English broadcaster used ‘big data’ to come up with something called, The Script, which listed down the results of the season, including the UEFA Champions League.

According to BT Sport’s ‘The Script’, Real Madrid are going to lift the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League trophy, after beating Bayern Munich in the final. Los Blancos will lift the fourteenth title in their history, the most by any club, following a three-two win over the Bavarians.

Meanwhile, according to the prediction, Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City will be eliminated by Real Madrid in the round of sixteen itself, following a thrilling seven-five two-legged encounter. The Galacticos will then face Chelsea in the quarterfinals, beating them as well.

Furthermore, current holders, Liverpool will make it into the quarterfinals of the competition, following which their title defence will be cut short by FC Barcelona. The Blaugrana will then face their fierce rivals Real Madrid in the semis, eventually losing on aggregate.

The Script also suggests that Tottenham will fail to make it out of the group stage itself, while Atalanta, FC Salzburg, and Shakhtar Donetsk will qualify from their respective groups.

Fans will have to wait a little bit longer to find out whether these predictions come true. Although the journey starts today, with the UEFA Champions League group stage draw set to take place in Monaco.