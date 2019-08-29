UEFA Champions League 2019/20 side trolls self ahead of group stage draw

The 2019/20 UEFA Champions League group stage draw takes place today, August 29, with the thirty-two participants being assigned into eight groups. Every club will have a potential scenario in mind, with teams they do and do not want to face. One such club could not help but poke fun at themselves in the same context.

Ahead of the UEFA Champions League 2019/20 group stage draw, Zenit St Petersburg decided to troll themselves by changing their Twitter biography. The Russian club switched it to “The club they all want in the #UCLDraw!”, as can be seen below:

Zenit are drawn into Pot 1 of the draw, courtesy of a domestic title win. The Russian side are in fine company, alongside Barcelona, Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City, Paris Saint Germain, Juventus, and Bayern Munich.

As a result, they are now facing a daunting task of being drawn against one of Europe’s big boys, with a lot of worth opponents occupying the lower pots, including the likes of Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Tottenham, Inter Milan, and Borussia Dortmund.

Zenit will have to wait until after 6:00 PM local time (12:00 AM SGT, August 30th) to find out which teams they have drawn, for that is when the draw is expected to take place in Monaco. The only team which they will avoid, alongside their Pot 1 rivals, is Lokomotiv Moscow, due to the two sharing the same association.