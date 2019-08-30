UEFA Champions League Goalkeeper of the year 2018/19 announced

In a plush ceremony at Monaco on Thursday the 29th of August, Liverpool superstar Alisson Becker was crowned the UEFA Champions League Goalkeeper of the year 2018/19.

The 26-year-old Brazil international joined Liverpool from AS Roma last summer, for a reported fee of €62.5million – and throughout last season, he impressed for the Reds in the Premier League as well as in the Champions League.

Alisson made 13 appearances in the 2018-19 Champions League – which means he appeared in all of Liverpool’s games during their title-winning run in the competition. He also kept six clean sheets and conceded just twelve goals in total throughout the tournament.

The Brazilian also appeared in all of Liverpool’s 38 matches in the Premier League, and completed his campaign with 21 clean sheets as Jurgen Klopp’s men finished runners-up with 97 points – just one point behind champions Manchester City.

Alisson’s most noted performance in the 2018-19 Champions League came against Barcelona at Anfield, where he did not concede a single goal as Liverpool struck four times to overcome a 3-0 first-leg deficit in their semi-final fixture.

He then followed it up with another clean sheet against Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the final – and meanwhile, goals from Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi helped the Reds secure their sixth European trophy in history.