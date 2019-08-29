LIVE: UEFA Champions League 2019/20 – Group Stage draw, Player of the Year

Hello and welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s live coverage of the UEFA Champions League 2019/20 Group Stage draw and Player of the Year announcement. You can follow all the action via our Live Blog here.

The UEFA Champions League 2019/20 final tournament is about to be underway. Thirty-two teams who have made it so far will learn about their next opponents in the coming hours and will then go on to play a double-header against each for the sake of qualification to the next round.

Liverpool are the current champions and are in Pot 1 of the draw, alongside Chelsea who won the UEFA Europa League. Meanwhile, six domestic champions – Barcelona, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Paris Saint Germain, and Cenit St Petersburg – are also in Pot 1 and will be drawn first.

Following the conclusion of the group stage draw, the UEFA Champions League 2018/19 Player of the Year will also be revealed, with Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Virgil van Dijk the top three contenders.

