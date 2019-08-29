UEFA Champions League 2019/20 group stage ball revealed

The 2019/20 UEFA Champions League group stage is nearly here. The final thirty-two teams to take part in the competition have already been decided with the draw set to take place later today. And just in time, Adidas have revealed their new match ball for the group stage!

Adidas have revealed the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League ball, which features a reversible look as compared to the past editions, with the stars in white while the remaining panels occupying the design. It will primarily be used in the group stage and will feature a high-res version for matches to be played under low-visibility conditions.

A separate ball is expected to be released for the knockout stages and the final.

The groups for the latest campaign will be drawn later today, August 29, in Monaco, with the pots already decided. Thirty-two teams will be taking part in the competition, with England, Spain, Germany, and Italy all sending four members each.

As per regulations, the teams from the same association won’t be drawn against one another, neither will the teams from the same pot. Apart from that, there are no major restrictions in play.

Pot 1 will be drawn first with the eight teams separated into eight groups accordingly, following which teams from Pot 2, 3, and 4 will be placed in line with the rules of the draw.