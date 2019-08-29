UEFA Champions League 2019/20: Confirmed pots for group stage draw

The UEFA Champions League 2019/20 group stage draw takes place today, August 20, in Monaco, with thirty-two teams learning their opponents for the upcoming phase. Here are the confirmed pots in which the teams have been drawn.

Thirty-two teams have been assigned to four pots of eight for the upcoming UEFA Champions League group stage draw. The pots were confirmed on August 28 following the culmination of the play-off stage, with Ajax, Slavia Praha, and Club Brugge occupying the final three spots.

Here are the confirmed pots for the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League group stage draw:

POT 1: Liverpool, Chelsea, Barcelona, Manchester City, Juventus, Paris Saint Germain, Bayern Munich, Zenit St Petersburg

POT 2: Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Napoli, Borussia Dortmund, Napoli, Shakhtar Donetsk, Ajax, Benfica, Tottenham

POT 3: Lyon, Bayer Leverkusen, RB Salzburg, Olympiacos, Club Brugge, Valencia, Inter Milan, Dinamo Zagreb

POT 4: Lokomotiv Moscow, Genk, Galatasaray, RB Leipzig, Slavia Praha, Crvena Zvezda, Atalanta, Lille OSC

The thirty-two teams will be be drawn into eight groups of four, with Pot 1 drawn first. Pot 2, 3, and 4 will follow until all the teams have been evenly assigned to the eight groups. However, there are some exceptions in the draw, most notably, teams cannot draw other teams belonging to the same association. As a result, Barcelona and Real Madrid won’t be facing each other in the first half of the competition. For that, they will have to wait until the quarterfinals.

