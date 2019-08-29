UEFA Champions League 2019/20: Explaining how the draw works

The 2019/20 UEFA Champions League Group Stage draw takes place today, August 29, 2019, in Monaco. Thirty-two teams will learn their respective opponents following the draw, who they will then face during the next three months. We take a look at how the draw mechanics work.

#1 Teams in the same Pot cannot draw each other

Thirty-two teams will be divided into four pots with eight in each pot. When the draw starts, teams from Pot 1 will be drawn first into eight groups, and the process will repeat itself for the remaining three pots, one after the other. As a result, clubs withing the same pot cannot draw each other. For example, Liverpool, Chelsea, Barcelona, Manchester City, Juventus, Paris Saint Germain, and Zenit will be drawn in different groups as they all make up Pot 1.

#2 Teams from the same association cannot draw each other

While teams from the same pot must avoid each other during the group stage, teams from the same association also cannot be drawn in the same group. For example, despite being in two different pots, Chelsea and Tottenham won’t be able to draw each other. Similarly, Real Madrid and Barcelona would also be kept apart in the initial stage, and so on.

This process will repeat until the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

The draw will take place on August 29, 2019, 6:oo PM local time (12:00 AM, following day SGT).