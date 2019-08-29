UEFA Champions League 2019/20 Draw: Where to watch, Telecast Info, Live Stream

The UEFA Champions League (UCL) draw is almost upon us with all 32 sides eagerly waiting for the groups to be decided ahead of the start of the UCL campaign on 17th September.

Here’s how the Group Stage Pots stack up ahead of the draw.

Along with the UCL draw, the following awards will be given out as well.

UEFA Men’s Player of the Year

UEFA Women’s Player of the Year

Goalkeeper of the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League season

Defender of the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League season

Midfielder of the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League season

Forward of the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League season

When and where will the UCL draw take place?

The Champions League draw will take place on 18:00 CEST on Thursday 29 August (12 AM Singapore Time, Friday, 30th August). It will take place at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco.

Where to watch? Live Stream, Telecast Information

The UEFA Champions League draw will be available for viewing all across the Southeast Asia region where the rights of broadcasting the event have been secured. The draw will be streamed live on UEFA.com as well.

Here is a region-wise break-up of the broadcasters in all of Southeast Asia for the Champions League:

Brunei: Goal.com/Astro SuperSport,beIN Sports

Cambodia: Goal.com

Laos: Goal.com

Malaysia: Goal.com/Astro SuperSport/beIN Sports

Myanmar: Skynet

Philippines: DAZN

Singapore: Goal.com/ beIN Sports/ HubSports/ mio Sports

Thailand: DAZN

Vietnam: K+

Alternatively, football fans can also follow the action on the FOX Sports Asia live blog for the Champions League draw.