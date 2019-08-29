UEFA Champions League 2019/20 Draw: Where to watch, Telecast Info, Live Stream

The UEFA Champions League (UCL) draw is almost upon us with all 32 sides eagerly waiting for the groups to be decided ahead of the start of the UCL campaign on 17th September.
Here’s how the Group Stage Pots stack up ahead of the draw.
View this post on Instagram
The 2019/20 Champions League Group Stage draw pots have been confirmed and we might see a few Group of Deaths! 😬 . #ucl #championsleague #epl #premierleague #seriea #laliga #bundesliga #ligue1 #eredivisie #ukraine #russia #portugal #austria #greece #belgium #croatia #turkey #czechrepublic #serbia
Along with the UCL draw, the following awards will be given out as well.
UEFA Men’s Player of the Year
UEFA Women’s Player of the Year
Goalkeeper of the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League season
Defender of the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League season
Midfielder of the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League season
Forward of the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League season
When and where will the UCL draw take place?
The Champions League draw will take place on 18:00 CEST on Thursday 29 August (12 AM Singapore Time, Friday, 30th August). It will take place at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco.
Where to watch? Live Stream, Telecast Information
The UEFA Champions League draw will be available for viewing all across the Southeast Asia region where the rights of broadcasting the event have been secured. The draw will be streamed live on UEFA.com as well.
Here is a region-wise break-up of the broadcasters in all of Southeast Asia for the Champions League:
Brunei: Goal.com/Astro SuperSport,beIN Sports
Cambodia: Goal.com
Laos: Goal.com
Malaysia: Goal.com/Astro SuperSport/beIN Sports
Myanmar: Skynet
Philippines: DAZN
Singapore: Goal.com/ beIN Sports/ HubSports/ mio Sports
Thailand: DAZN
Vietnam: K+
Alternatively, football fans can also follow the action on the FOX Sports Asia live blog for the Champions League draw.