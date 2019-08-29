UEFA Champions League 2019/20: Liverpool possible draw scenarios

Liverpool are going into the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League campaign with a different swagger, having won the previous year’s competition. However, the Reds could be roped into a tricky situation if the group stage draw doesn’t go according to plan. Here’s who they can face.

Possible Opponents

Pot 1: LIVERPOOL

Pot 2 (unconfirmed): Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Napoli, Shakhtar Donetsk, Ajax/ APOEL, Benfica

Pot 3 (unconfirmed): Lyon, Bayer 04, RB Salzburg, Inter, Valencia, GNK Dinamo, Club Brugge/ LASK, Olympiacos

Pot 4 (unconfirmed): Lokomotiv Moscow, Crvena Zvezda, Genk, Galatasaray, RB Leipzig, Atalanta, Lille, Slavia Prague/ CFR Cluj

Best-case Scenario

LIVERPOOL, Shakhtar Donestk, Dinamo, Crvena Zvezda; It was a memorable UEFA Champions League campaign for Liverpool last time around as they ended up winning the competition. However, the Reds came close to exiting the tournament at its first hurdle, only to be spared by an Alisson save in stoppage time of their final group game.

The Reds faced Napoli, Paris Saint Germain, and Crvena Zvezda last time around and will hope for an easier matchup this time.

Worst-case Scenario

LIVERPOOL, Napoli, Lyon, RB Leipzig; It was Napoli who came ever so close to knocking out future champions Liverpool in last season’s UEFA Champions League group stage. However, a late save from Alisson denied them the chance to progress on their opponents’ expense. The Italian side will sure look to rectify that this time around, with Carlo Ancelotti already having gotten the better of Jurgen Klopp on two of the last three occasions.

A similar challenge may be provided by Ligue 1 side Lyon, who like Napoli are known to play attractive, attacking football. A few summer additions have strengthened the squad and could trouble the Reds if given the chance.

Many have tried to outwit Jurgen Klopp and many have failed; can a German football coach then get the better of his compatriot? At least, Julian Nagelsmann will hope that his new side, RB Leipzig, can hurt the Champions if they are matched together.

The UEFA Champions League 2019/20 group stage draw takes place on August 29, 2019.

(Disclaimer: The Pots 2, 3, and 4 aren’t confirmed yet and are subject to change)