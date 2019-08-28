UEFA Champions League 2019/20: Barcelona possible draw scenarios

Barcelona are on a barren run in the UEFA Champions League, having lost won it back in 2015. During this time, they have also been on the wrong end of some of the most remarkable comebacks the competition has ever seen. But their new campaign starts soon and here are the teams they could face early on.

Possible Opponents

Barcelona are on a weird run in the competition. For the last two seasons, the Blaugrana have imploded in the second legs of a seemingly won tie, thus bowing out of the competition. They will hope not to repeat the same mistake thrice and will want to start the competition on the right note by topping their group. Considering teams from their association and their pot, below are the opponents they could potentially draw.

Pot 1: BARCELONA

Pot 2 (unconfirmed): Tottenham, Napoli, Borussia Dortmund, Shakhtar Donetsk, Ajax/ APOEL, Benfica

Pot 3 (unconfirmed): Lyon, Bayer 04, RB Salzburg, Inter, GNK Dinamo, Club Brugge/ LASK, Olympiacos

Pot 4 (unconfirmed): Lokomotiv Moscow, Srvena Zvezda, Genk, Galatasaray, RB Leipzig, Atalanta, Lille, Slavia Prague/ CFR Cluj

Best-case Scenario

BARCELONA, Shakhtar Donetsk, Olympiacos, Srvena Zvezda; Barcelona are seemingly invincible during the UEFA Champions League group stages. The Blaugrana are unbeaten during the group stage in their last two European campaigns, despite facing some difficult oppositions. They will, however, hope for an easy draw to see out the initial stage without the chance of an upset. As such, a matchup with Shakhtar, Olympiacos, and Srvena Zvezda seems apt.

Worst-case Scenario

BARCELONA, Borussia Dortmund, Lyon, Atalanta; For the sake of variety, one must hope that Barcelona does not draw either Inter Milan or Tottenham in the group stage, simply because they bettered them at the same hurdle last year. However, a new year brings dangerous new oppositions, one of which is Borussia Dortmund. Under Favre, the German giants are finally living up to the tag of ‘giants’ and seem ready to challenge Bayern on the domestic front. A match-up against Barcelona could go either way.

Lyon, like Dortmund, boast a young and attacking outfit which has the potential to spring a surprise on Europe’s big boys, as Manchester City found out last year. They did face Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 last season and even managed a draw in the first leg, before losing the second.

Atalanta are this year’s mystery team. The Italian side has never played in the competition before and face a daunting challenge after being drawn into Pot 4. However, they too could spring up a surprise on Barcelona, as they have been doing in their native country.

The UEFA Champions League 2019/20 group stage draw takes place on August 29, 2019.

(Disclaimer: The Pots 2, 3, and 4 aren’t confirmed yet and are subject to change)