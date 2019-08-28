UEFA Champions League 2019/20: Chelsea possible draw scenarios

Chelsea have had a decent start to life under Frank Lampard. The Blues have begun the new season with a loss, a draw, and a win in the league. Meanwhile, they have already taken part in a UEFA competition, the Super Cup, and lost. However, they will be hoping to do better in the UEFA Champions League, starting with a favourable group stage draw.

Possible Opponents

Chelsea return to the top European level after a one-season break, during which they ended up winning the UEFA Europa League! The Blues now face a difficult task under new manager Frank Lampard, with several good sides in play. The London side cannot draw teams from their own domestic association – Liverpool, Manchester City, and Spurs. Meanwhile, they also cannot play in the group stage against any other Pot 1 side. Keeping that in mind, below are their potential opponents.

Pot 1: CHELSEA

Pot 2 (unconfirmed): Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Napoli, Shakhtar Donetsk, Ajax/ APOEL, Benfica

Pot 3 (unconfirmed): Lyon, Bayer 04, RB Salzburg, Inter, Valencia, GNK Dinamo, Club Brugge/ LASK, Olympiacos

Pot 4 (unconfirmed): Lokomotiv Moscow, Srvena Zvezda, Genk, Galatasaray, RB Leipzig, Atalanta, Lille, Slavia Prague/ CFR Cluj

Best-case Scenario

CHELSEA, Shakhtar Donetsk, GNK Dinamo, Genk; Having himself played, and won, the UEFA Champions League, Frank Lampard knows that there is no such thing as an ‘easy draw’. The competition is full of surprises and Chelsea would hope to avoid any banana peel early on.

That being said, the Blues will hope to avoid some of the ‘big boys’ early on and thus a Shakhtar, Dinamo Zagreb, and Genk draw should set them up nicely. The rest is in their own hands.

Worst-case Scenario

CHELSEA, Real Madrid, Inter Milan, RB Leipzig; The UEFA Champions League has a knack of throwing the past right back up and Chelsea will hope that they are spared this year. Otherwise, a chance encounter against Eden Hazard awaits, with the Belgian now sporting the colours of Real Madrid.

Hazard, meanwhile, is not the only figure from their past they need to worry about. A nightmare draw could see them come up against Antonio Conte, now in charge of Inter Milan. Conte’s relationship with Chelsea ended on a bitter note with the Italian even taking them to court. He will be looking forward to troubling them on the pitch, as he has been doing off it.

Finally, RB Leipzig is another strong team the Blues will hope to avoid in the draw, although a double-header against Lille could prove to be tricky too.

The UEFA Champions League 2019/20 group stage draw takes place on August 29, 2019.

(Disclaimer: The Pots 2, 3, and 4 aren’t confirmed yet and are subject to change)