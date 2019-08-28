UEFA Champions League 2019/20: Real Madrid possible draw scenarios

The UEFA Champions League 2019/20 group stage draw approaches. Real Madrid, one of the most successful sides in the competition, find themselves in Pot 2 after a long time and are thus facing the prospect of drawing another European heavyweight. Here are their potential group stage scenarios.

Possible Opponents

Real Madrid have no dearth of options to play against in the UEFA Champions League group stage. Los Blancos will only avoid Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, and Valencia, with all the remaining teams in play. Below are their potential opponents from each pot.

Pot 1: Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City, Paris Saint Germain, Zenit, Juventus

Pot 2 (unconfirmed): REAL MADRID

Pot 3 (unconfirmed): Lyon, Bayer 04, RB Salzburg, Inter, GNK Dinamo, Club Brugge/ LASK, Olympiacos

Pot 4 (unconfirmed): Lokomotiv Moscow, Srvena Zvezda, Genk, Galatasaray, RB Leipzig, Atalanta, Lille, Slavia Prague/ CFR Cluj

Best-case Scenario

REAL MADRID, Zenit, GNK Dinamo, Srvena Zvezda; A potential scenario that all Pot 2 teams will be hoping for. On paper, Zenit seems the easiest pick amongst Pot 1, while a double-header against Dinamo Zagreb and Srvena Zvezda won’t hurt Los Blancos’ chances either.

Worst-case Scenario

REAL MADRID, Liverpool, Inter, RB Leipzig; A dreaded group for Zinedine Zidane and his men. Granted that they got the better of Liverpool two years ago but since then Jurgen Klopp has taken his side up a level, making them one of the most fearsome sides in Europe.

A match-up against Inter Milan won’t be easy either, especially after the appointment of Antonio Conte. The Italian thrives on making his sides unbreachable and will already have some key pointers to give to his side against star player Eden Hazard.

Finally, Julian Nagelsmann-led RB Leipzig are one of the more exciting sides in the competition. The German outfit has the likes of Timo Werner and Dayot Upamecano and can trouble any team on their day.

The UEFA Champions League 2019/20 group stage draw takes place on August 29, 2019.

(Disclaimer: The Pots 2, 3, and 4 aren’t confirmed yet and are subject to change)