UEFA Champions League 2019/20: Confirmed Group Stage pots so far

The 2019/20 UEFA Champions League Group Stage is almost upon us. Following the conclusion of three more matches, we will finally find out who each of the surviving team takes on during the initial part of the competition. Here are the confirmed pots and the qualified teams so far.

Eight teams have confirmed their position in the UEFA Champions League Group Stage pots based on their performances last season. These teams contain the domestic champions of six European nations, along with the UEFA Champions League 2018/19 and UEFA Europa League 2018/19 winners.

Here are the confirmed UEFA Champions League 2019/20 Group Stage pots so far:

POT 1: Liverpool (UCL Champions), Chelsea (UEL Champions), Barcelona, Juventus, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint Germain, Zenit St Petersburg

POT 2/3/4: Real Madrid, Atlético Madrid, Valencia, Tottenham Hotspur, Napoli, Internazionale Milano, Atalanta, Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig, Lyon, LOSC Lille, Lokomotiv Moskva, Benfica, Shakhtar Donetsk, KRC Genk, Galatasaray, RB Salzburg, Olympiacos, GNK Dinamo, Crvena Zvezda

Also note that three of these six teams will join the UEFA Champions League Group Stage draw, following the play-offs on August 28, 2019 – AFC Ajax/ APOEL Nicosia, Slavia Praha/ CFR Cluj, Club Brugge/ LASK.

Once the three remaining teams are confirmed, clubs will be allocated to pot 2, 3, or 4, depending on the UEFA Coefficient Ranking. Meanwhile, pot 1 will remain fixed and will be drawn first in Thursday’s draw.