Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi among three nominated for UEFA award

The awards season is here! In the next few days, until mid-December, footballers will be revered with various awards which they earned during the previous year. First up is UEFA Men’s Player of the Year award and both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have been nominated for the same.

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Virgil van Dijk have been nominated for the 2019 UEFA Men’s Player of the Year award.

Virgil van Dijk’s nomination means that this is one of the rare occasions where a defender has been given the nod ahead of his more attacking colleagues. However, the Dutchman does boast a UEFA Champions League title during the previous year, as well as the fact that not a single player was able to dribble past him in the entire campaign.

Lionel Messi, meanwhile, has become a staple of these awards, along with rival Cristiano Ronaldo. Surprisingly, the former has been nominated for finishing as the top scorer in the competition, something that one usually associates with his Portuguese arch-nemesis.

Ronaldo completes the trifecta courtesy of his nearly memorable debut season with Juventus, during which he exited the competition in the quarter-finals.

The winner will be declared on August 29, 2019 when the draw for the latest Champions League season will take place.