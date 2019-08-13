Cristiano Ronaldo slams Lionel Messi over Champions League achievement

Many put Cristiano Ronaldo above Lionel Messi when arguing over the best football players in history. The points used to state the same are Ronaldo’s experience in several leagues, as well as his prolific streak in the Champions League. But what does the man himself thinks?

Cristiano Ronaldo is the star of a new series on DAZN, by the name ‘The Making of”. It was during his appearance in the series, that the ex-Real Madrid star pointed out a key difference between him and Lionel Messi, stating that he has won the Champions League with several teams.

“The difference with Messi is that I played for several clubs and won the Champions League with different clubs,” said Ronaldo to DAZN. (via Football Italia)

“I was top scorer in the Champions League six seasons in a row. There aren’t many players who won five Champions League trophies, so this is why I feel that I can identify myself with this tournament.

“Messi is an excellent player who will be remembered not just for his Ballon d’Or wins, but also for having improved – like me – year after year.

“I wake up every morning with the idea in my head of training with the objective of achieving something more, not just to earn money. Thank God, I don’t lack money, so what I want to earn is a place in the history of football.”

Cristiano Ronaldo will soon begin his 2019/20 season with Juventus, as the Bianconeri go looking for silverware on all fronts. After the commencement of Serie A in August, the Portuguese phenom will enter the Champions League in September, looking to complete a rare hattrick by winning the competition with three clubs.