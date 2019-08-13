Real Madrid lost their Champions League title to Liverpool in 2019, with the Reds beating Tottenham to do so. However, one former star believes that with the right players, another title could be on the horizon.

Former Real Madrid and Barcelona star, Gheorghe Hagi, stated that Neymar and Eden Hazard can help bring back the Champions League trophy to Santiago Bernabeu. Hagi believes that Zidane just needs to motivate the two players in order to get the best out of them.

“They can win easier,” Hagi told Super Deportivo Radio.

“Without a doubt. If they sign Neymar and with the Hazard signing, they can win the Champions League again.

“[Zinedine] Zidane will then have to find a place for each one, but it’s the best thing that can happen to a coach. You just have to motivate them.”

Hagi then responded to criticism directed towards Neymar, saying that his value does not decrease because of the same.

“There are times that he is good and sometimes he is not,” he added.

“The value of the player is the same. He is a player who would do well for all the teams in the world.”

With Eden Hazard already signed, Real Madrid are said to be in talks with Paris Saint Germain over a potential move for Neymar. Although Los Blancos will have to move fast in order to get the deal done, with the transfer window shutting down on September 2.