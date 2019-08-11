WATCH: Ex-Roma star trolls Luis Suarez by reminding him of Champions League loss

FC Barcelona endured one of the worst nights in their history when they were defeated three-nil by Roma in the UEFA Champions League 2017/18 quarter-finals. Roma, as a result, went on to play further, while Barcelona were eliminated. One former Roma star ensured that Luis Suarez never forgets that night.

Napoli star Kostas Manolas ensured that Barcelona’s horror UEFA Champions League night remains etched in the memories of Luis Suarez. Manolas, who himself scored the winning goal of that tie, trolled Suarez by holding by three fingers, following a brief altercation between the two.

The significance of the gesture was that Roma had beaten Barcelona by the same scoreline, in one of Champions League’s most epic showdowns.

You can watch the video below:

Manolas reminding Suarez of Roma’s 3-0 comeback against Barca 2 years ago in the CL even though he now plays for Napoli, this guy is a real G 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/WxtlzT2Bn5 — Don Martial (@Unitedevil1) August 10, 2019

Nevertheless, Luis Suarez did have the last laugh on the night, as he helped Barcelona thrash Manolas’s Napoli by four goals to nil. Suarez himself scored twice within ten minutes, netting first at the forty-eight-minute mark before scoring again soon. Antoine Griezmann scored his first goal for the club before Ousmane Dembele added insult to injury.

Barcelona will now play Atheltic Bilbao in the opening day of La Liga on August 16, 2019. Their Champions League campaign, on the other hand, will begin in September.