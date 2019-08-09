Jose Mourinho mocks former Manchester United manager’s ‘ego’ in stunning reveal

Jose Mourinho has accomplished almost all that he possibly can during a lengthy spell at the top of football management, but his latest tenure at Manchester United wasn’t the greatest.

The Portuguese manager enjoyed perhaps his greatest spell ever when he won the treble with Inter Milan back in 2010, and Mourinho revealed some interesting information about his future after it.

“I have to tell you something I’ve never said before,” Mourinho told DAZN.

“The reason I didn’t go back to Milan after the game is because I thought if I had returned to Milan, I never would’ve gone to Real Madrid.

“I wanted to escape from my emotions. I didn’t even go into the dressing room, as I wouldn’t have been able to control myself.

“I had made the decision to go to Real Madrid. I hadn’t signed the contract yet, but I had decided. I’d already said no to them twice and a third time was impossible.”

Jose Mourinho on Champions League final and his future

Jose then went on to discuss the UEFA Champions League (UCL) 2010 final in further detail, and mentioned former Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal.

“I knew Van Gaal, I knew that his ego would be an advantage for me and I relied on that. The final was won before we even set foot on the pitch.”

Van Gaal was manager of Bayern Munich during the final, and his former assistant at Barcelona got the better of him on the night.