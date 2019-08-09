Neymar reveals he predicted his two goals for Barcelona against PSG in epic UCL clash

Perhaps the greatest ever UEFA Champions League (UCL) clash was played out between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) back in 2017, and Neymar had a say in it.

The Brazilian scored two goals in Barcelona’s incredible comeback which saw them win 6-1 in the second leg, despite losing 4-0 in the first leg in France.

Sao Paulo authorities decide to close Neymar rape case

Now, Neymar has revealed that he predicted he would score a brace in the second leg as he discussed the heroic moment.

“Two of my friends said that PSG had a great team – and they did – and that they had already qualified, this and that…” he told DAZN.

“But I got up and said: ‘You are my friends, you work with me, but it seems you don’t believe we can turn this game around. We will reverse this situation, and I promise you two goals’.

“In that game, the most striking goal was Sergi Roberto’s,” Neymar continued.

“It was the goal that made us go through. It’s the goal that will be remembered in history and I’m happy to have made the move, but his goal was special – that’s when the Camp Nou exploded.

“That was the most important goal. I think that, in terms of excitement, in terms of making everyone crazy, that was one of the most important goals in Barcelona history.”