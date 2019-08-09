WATCH: Lionel Messi beats Cristiano Ronaldo to win UCL goal of the season award

Lionel Messi can add yet another accolade to his growing list of achievements, as he wins the award for goal of the season in the UEFA Champions League (UCL).

The strike that won the award was Messi’s terrific free-kick against Liverpool in the first leg of their UCL 2018/19 semi final clash.

It is pertinent to note that this was before the second leg of that encounter with Liverpool, as Barcelona were eventually beaten over the two legs as the Red went on to win the UCL crown.

Messi has also been nominated for the best UCL forward of the season award, alongside main rival Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane of Liverpool.

The Argentine superstar enjoyed a brilliant personal season last time out in the continental competition, scoring 12 goals in total, and aiding much of the Blaugrana’s good form throughout the campaign.

All eyes will be on Messi again as the new UCL season nears its beginning.