Liverpool UCL final hero snubbed, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi included in forward of the season shortlist

The UEFA Champions League (UCL) served up some interesting stories last season, with Liverpool lifting the trophy at the end. Now, we choose the forward of the season, and some big names are included.

A three-man shortlist has been presented by UEFA for the award, and highlighting it are none other than Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The two superstars of football are joined by Sadio Mane of Liverpool, after a brilliant display in the continental competition by the Senegalese star.

However, one man misses out, and that happens to Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah, who scored a penalty in the opening stages of the UCL final to help the Reds pick up the trophy against Tottenham Hotspur. Take a look at the nominations below.

Messi managed to score a total of 12 goals for Barcelona in the tournament, as the Blaugrana reached the semi final, only to be beaten by Liverpool over two action-packed legs.

Ronaldo managed just six goals in comparison, with Juventus beaten by Ajax in the quarter final. Though Messi appears to be the favourite, Mane won the tournament, which could account for something.

The results will be declared in Monaco on 25th August when the UCL group stage draw for the coming season will also be presented.