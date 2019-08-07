Former Real Madrid manager reveals why Barcelona are likely to win 2019-20 Champions League

Carlo Ancelotti the current manager of Serie A giants Napoli and former manager of Real Madrid, has revealed that Lionel Messi’s Barcelona are the most likely contenders to win the 2019-20 Champions League.

Ancelotti was speaking to reporters ahead of Napoli’s friendly clash with Barcelona on Wednesday, when he made the above observation.

“I believe that Barcelona is always a candidate to win the Champions League,” he said in the pre-match press conference.

“It has a player like [Lionel] Messi and many others, so I think they always compete to win the maximum and the maximum is the Champions League,” he further added, before explaining:

“I think that with the signings they have done, this year they will be very competitive.”

As you can see, Ancelotti has tipped Barcelona’s summer signings to be the key for the club as they look to win what could be their first Champions League title in five years. The Catalans have already signed Frenkie de Jong and Antoine Griezmann and are further linked with the likes of Junior Firpo among other stars.

Barcelona last won the coveted trophy in 2015, after which Real Madrid completed a historic treble (2016, 2017 and 2018) followed by Liverpool who won it in 2019.

In the 2017-18, the Catalans exited from the competition following a shock 3-0 defeat to Roma in the second leg of the UCL quarter-finals and in 2018-19, they repeated the same fate, this time against Liverpool as they got defeated 4-0 in the second leg of the UCL semi-finals.

This season, they will be keen not to repeat the same mistake a third time and thereby win what could be their sixth European title win in history.

Quotes via Goal.