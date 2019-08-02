Louis van Gaal slams Pep Guardiola, reveals why he has no UCL trophy with Manchester City

Former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal came up against his adversary Pep Guardiola several times during his career, and knows a thing or two about top football management.

And using that expertise, the straight shooting Dutchman has now slammed the Spaniard for his philosophy and style of play, revealing that it could be the reason he hasn’t won the UEFA Champions League (UCL) with both Bayern Munich and Manchester City.

“Winning the English League for the second time in a row is fantastic. Guardiola has won all that can be won in England, but the big level is Champions (League). And that he could not win with either City or Bayern,” van Gaal said to France Football.

“This is the consequence of being overly concerned about your team’s game and not caring about your opponent’s game,” he said.

“You must always respect your opponent. Guardiola and ten Hag have high quality teams for their national rivals. But that doesn’t apply to Champions.”

Though Guardiola hasn’t been able to win the UCL trophy with Manchester City yet, he is by far the most impressive manager in the Premier League in recent times, winning back to back domestic titles while also winning the FA Cup and League Cup last season.