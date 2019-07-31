Cristiano Ronaldo takes dig at Barcelona over Champions League failure

Cristiano Ronaldo was the prime tormentor of Barcelona for almost a decade. The Portugal international played several seasons for rivals Real Madrid and often proved to be the deciding factor during El Clasico. He has now aimed a thinly-veiled dig at his former rivals’ Champions League fortunes.

Speaking in an interview with Marca, Ronaldo stated that some clubs are favourites to win Europe’s premier competition every year. However, he then went on to lament Barcelona’s failure in the competition despite spending a huge amount of money.

“It’s always Juventus, Real Madrid and Barcelona’s year, but only one team can win the Champions League,” he said. (via Sport)

“Take Barcelona as an example, they’ve spent so much money in the last five years but haven’t won the Champions League. It’s not how it works.

“Juve have reinforced really well and are a team who always fight to win, but there are a lot of factors. Juventus will win it, if it’s not this year then hopefully it’ll be next. They have all the ingredients.”

Meanwhile, Ronaldo continues to count the Blaugrana as a strong side and even remarked on their latest editions.

“As every year, they’re very strong. They’ve signed very well with [Frenkie] de Jong, [Antoine] Griezmann, like last year with [Philippe] Coutinho and [Ousmane] Dembele.

“They’re one of the best in the world, like Madrid with [Eden] Hazard, [Luka] Jovic and [Ferland] Mendy. But Juve too.”

Juventus may not have enjoyed the best of starts during this pre-season but Cristiano Ronaldo does have two goals to his name. The Portuguese international scored against both Tottenham and Inter Milan in the 2019 International Champions Cup.