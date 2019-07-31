Former UCL-winning club hilariously trolls model on Twitter for ‘no better feeling’ post

Ligue 1 club and former UEFA Champions League winner Olympique Marseille hilariously trolled a model on Twitter.

The model, who goes with the username @kmaoyoan posted a tweet with the caption, ‘No better feeling than being naked’. It prompted a range of reactions from fans all around but the best one was from Marseille.

The club’s Twitter handle posted a response, “But have you ever won the Champions League?”. The Ligue 1 side’s social media handle was referring to their UCL title victory in the 1992-93 season.

No better feeling then being naked pic.twitter.com/h28de03J9o — kc 🌱 (@kmaoyoan) July 24, 2019

But have you ever won the Champions League? — Olympique Marseille (@OM_English) July 25, 2019

Marseille had gotten the better of AC Milan in the UCL final which was played at the Olympic Stadium in Munich. French defender Basile Boli had scored the only goal of that match which also saw Didier Deschamps and Fabian Barthez become the youngest-ever captain and goalkeeper to win the prestigious trophy.

It was also the first-ever UCL win for a French side.