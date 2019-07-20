Pjanic hopes new arrivals like De Ligt take Juventus to Champions League glory

Miralem Pjanic is hoping Juventus’ summer signings like Matthijs de Ligt can be the missing piece of the puzzle that takes them to UEFA Champions League glory.

De Ligt, widely regarded as one of the most-talented youngsters in world football at present, on Thursday became the latest arrival in what has been a busy summer at the Allianz Stadium.

Apart from the €75million Netherlands international, the Bianconeri have also secured the services of Aaron Ramsey, Adrien Rabiot and Gianluigi Buffon on free transfers, along with Luca Pellegrini and Merih Demiral from Roma and Sassuolo respectively.

De Ligt arrives at Juventus for his medical ahead of signing for Italian giants

While they have dominated Italian football by winning the Serie A title in each of the past eight seasons, European success continues to elude them with their last Champions League crown all the way back in 1996.

Nonetheless, Pjanic is hoping the added reinforcements could be what is needed to take them all the way in 2019/20, although he insists their continental quest should not be at the expense of relinquishing their stranglehold on the Serie A crown.

“We are very happy to have all of these [new] players with us,” said Pjanic, when asked by FOX Sports Asia about the impact arrivals like De Ligt could have.

“For sure, they will give a lot to Juventus as good young players.

“We know that, this season, everybody will be ready to do everything to try and win the Champions League, but it’s very important that we continue to win Serie A and the Coppa Italia.

“But, for sure, the Champions League will be a dream for all of us – the supporters, the club, the players… we will try to compete and reach the final.”

Pjanic was speaking while on tour in Singapore with Juventus at a private meet-and-greet organised by adidas, where he and Mattia de Sciglio got up close and personal with over 100 fans as part of their kit supplier’s “Dare to Create – Your Dream” campaign.

On Sunday, they will take on Tottenham at the National Stadium in the International Champions Cup.

When probed further on Juventus’ chances of continental success, Pjanic – who joined from Serie A rivals Roma in 2016 – was also hoping for better luck on the injury front.

“There are a lot of other clubs [competing for the Champions League] with good players, but we do have a fantastic team,” added the Bosnia-Herzegovina international.

“We are confident and will try to do our best, but it’s also important not to have too many injuries.

“Last year, there was one crucial period where he had too many injuries and it wasn’t good.”