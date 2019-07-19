UCL-winning Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reveals when he will leave the club

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed how long he is going to stay at the club and Reds fans will be mighty pleased with his plans.

The former Borussia Dortmund manager joined Liverpool in 2015 and took the team to two finals that season, which Liverpool ended up losing. A couple of years later, he helped the side to the final of UEFA Champions League only to lose out to Real Madrid.

However, the club stuck on with him and Klopp delivered by ending Liverpool’s trophy drought with a Champions League title win which was their sixth overall.

As reported by journalist James Pearce on Twitter, the German has revealed that he will stay at the club for at least another three years. “We will see. At least 3 years, that’s the answer,” he said when quizzed about his future with the club.