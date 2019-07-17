Bayer Leverkusen’s official Twitter handle trolls Manchester United fan about failing to qualify for UCL

Bayer Leverkusen had a stellar 2018/19 season and qualified for the Champions League. Manchester United, however, didn’t – something that came up casually in a fun bit of banter between a fan and the Bundesliga side’s Twitter handle.

Leverkusen’s Twitter handle posted an image of striker Lucas Alario nailing a 3-pointer in basketball to which a Manchester United fan replied, remarking that it was the first time the team has gotten 3 points.

First time Leverkusen have ever got 3 points — Glazers Out🔰 (@GlazersOUT_) July 16, 2019

Leverkusen’s social media handle wasn’t about to take that shot lying down and replied in kind, subtly reminind him that Manchester United didn’t qualify for the Champions League while they did.

This coming from a United fan? Let’s settle this in the #UCL next season. https://t.co/tDO3ae1k5F — Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) July 16, 2019

The hilarious response sparked a bit of banter in the thread that followed, but it was all in good spirit as the Manchester United fan in question took it in his stride.

Damn, that’s a dub admin😂👏🏼 — Glazers Out🔰 (@GlazersOUT_) July 16, 2019

Nah mate I just don’t cry when I get bantered, just having a laugh — Glazers Out🔰 (@GlazersOUT_) July 16, 2019

Manchester United, as Leverkusen’s Twitter handle kindly reminded, did not make the cut for Europe’s elite tournament after limping to a sixth placed finish under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

However, changes have been afoot in the club over the season break as Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have been purchased, with Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes touted to be next in.

Should Romelu Lukaku or Paul Pogba leave the club, Wissam Ben Yedder and Sergej Milinkovic Savic have been earmarked as replacements for them.