Neymar trolls PSG; claims 6-1 win against them with Barcelona is his favourite footballing moment

After proclaiming that he wants to leave Paris Saint Germain in the summer and rejoin with his former club FC Barcelona, Brazilian superstar Neymar Jr. has now claimed that his Champions League victory against them with Barcelona is his favourite footballing moment.

Speaking at the Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five World Final event in Brazil, the 27-year-old said so when he was asked what his best locker room memory was.

“The best memory in a locker room? Ahh, I don’t know…” he said, before adding:

“Well, when we won against PSG with Barcelona, it was completely… we all went crazy afterwards!”

“I believe it was the best possible feeling for all of us. What we felt when we scored that sixth goal, I’ve never felt something like this. It was incredible,” he explained.

Watch the full video here:

Neymar: "My best memory as a footballer? When we won against PSG with FC Barcelona" 🤔 pic.twitter.com/aRjDm7XzAs — Oh My Goal (@OhMyGoalUS) July 13, 2019

The incident mentioned above happened during the 2016-17 season in the Champions League round-of-16. Barcelona had lost the first-leg match at Paris by a score of 4-0, but later overturned the deficit by winning the second-leg match held at the Camp Nou by a score of 6-1.

Neymar himself played a big role in the win, as he scored twice – both from set pieces, one of them being a free-kick in the 88th minute, before converting a penalty.

Neymar also assisted the vital sixth goal that helped Barca win 6-5 on aggregate and advance to the Champions League quarter-final.