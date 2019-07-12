Early odds have Premier League side as favourites to win UCL 2019/20; Barcelona second

We are not yet into the new football season in Europe but unsurprisingly enough, odds have already been placed on the teams best tipped to win the 2019-20 edition of the UEFA Champions League. As things stand, Manchester City have the best chances of winning the trophy while Barcelona are at second right now in terms of UCL title-winning chances.

It is The Guardian that reports that according to Oddschecker.com, Manchester City have 9/2 odds of winning the trophy whereas Barcelona have odds of 11/2.

Defending champions Liverpool, Real Madrid and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus are spaced further out with odds of 7/1, 2/15 and 10/1 respectively, while other teams like Kylian Mbappe’s Paris Saint Germain (PSG), Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich and 2018-19 UCL finalists Tottenham Hotspur follow

Manchester City have been one of the best footballing sides in Europe over the past couple of seasons. They won the Premier League titles in both 2017-18 and 2018-19 and at the same time also established the European all-time record of scoring 198 points across two back-to-back league seasons.

However, the Sky Blues are yet to impress in the Champions League, having gotten eliminated from the tournament by Premier League rivals in both previous seasons – Liverpool in 2017-18 and Tottenham Hotspur in 2018-19.

Barcelona is another team that have done well in domestic football over the past two years while failing to create an impact in the Champions League at the same time. Though Lionel Messi and co. won the La Liga in both 17-18 and 18-19, the European competition gave them nothing but heartbreak in both seasons as they got eliminated in the knockout stages in both years.

In case you have missed it, the 2018-19 edition of the tournament was won by Liverpool who defeated Tottenham Hotspur in the finals by a scoreline of 2-0. It was the Spurs’ first-ever European final and Liverpool’s sixth European win in history.