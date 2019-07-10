Lionel Messi beats Cristiano Ronaldo to unique UEFA Champions League achievement

Cristiano Ronaldo is a different being altogether in the UEFA Champions League. The Juventus man has put in some of his best performances in the European continental competition and is leading in most departments. Although, there is one in which he is losing to none other than Lionel Messi himself.

Cristiano Ronaldo has almost every UEFA Champions League record to his name. The Portuguese international is the competition’s all-time top-scorer with one-hundred and twenty-six goals. He also has the goals of the most knockout stage under his name. Furthermore, the Juventus man has won a combined five titles during his time with Manchester United and Real Madrid.

Nevertheless, there still remains a few statistics Ronaldo hasn’t conquered. One of them is minutes per goal. The Portugal captain has a goal in the competition every one-hundred and eleven minutes and is only the fourth best on the same list.

Ahead of him are ex-Manchester United and Real Madrid striker Ruud van Nistelrooy, former Bayern Munich forward Mario Gomez, and none other than, Lionel Messi. This, in turn, means that Messi has more goals in fewer appearances than his counterpart despite trailing in the number of goals scored.

102 – Among all players with at least 20 goals in the @ChampionsLeague, only Lionel Messi (99) has a better minutes per goal ratio than birthday boy @Mario_Gomez (102). Matador. pic.twitter.com/HV1AB9xtRB — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) July 10, 2019

Meanwhile, both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi faced disappointment in their quest for the European crown last season.

Ronaldo and his new side Juventus were knocked out in the quarter-finals by AFC Ajax in dramatic fashion. The Bianconeri drew the first leg against their opponents, before losing two-one on return. On the other hand, Barcelona and Lionel Messi made it through to the semi-finals, where they were knocked out by an incredible comeback from Liverpool, who beat the Spanish side despite being three goals down.

The two will look to resume their Champions League rivalry in the new season, which is set to begin in September.