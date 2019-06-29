Reports: Former UCL winner arrested for destroying a car by sitting on top of it in drunken state

Former UEFA Champions League winner with Inter, Wesley Sneijder was reportedly arrested back home in the Netherlands for destroying cars by sitting on top of them in a drunken state.

Sneijder was arrested in Utrecht for causing damages worth €6000, according to reports in Dutch publication Soccer News. A video later emerged of the incident where Sneijder was seen sitting on top of a car and then kicking the windshield.

The report adds that Sneijder paid full compensation of the damages caused to the owner of the car and the case was thus settled.

Here’s a video of the incident.

Sneijder won the UCL with Inter under Jose Mourinho in the 2009/10 season and was considered by many as the favourite for Ballon d’Or the next year. However, he wasn’t even one of the top three contenders as Lionel Messi raced away with the accolade.

He is currently playing for Qatar side Al Gharafa Sports Club after having retired from international football in 2018.