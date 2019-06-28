UCL finalist manager reveals he wanted to play Barcelona in the final

In May, Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino created history by leading the team to their first-ever UEFA Champions League final, where they got defeated by Liverpool who went on to claim the trophy. In a recent interview, Pochettino revealed that he wanted to face Barcelona more than Liverpool, in the Champions League finals.

In the show Club de la Mitjanit, hosted by Spanish broadcasters Catalunya Radio, Pochettino admitted that though it felt great to be a part of the Champions League finals, he would have preferred to play against Barcelona rather than Liverpool.

He said that he hoped of a Tottenham-Barca contest in the final as soon as Barcelona won the first leg of the semi-finals against Liverpool, but did not expect the 4-0 defeat handed to Lionel Messi and co. in the second leg.

Check out the tweet right here:

🎙️ MAURICIO POCHETTINO: 🔊 "A Anfield tot és possible, però ningú s'esperava el 4 a 0 al Barça. No ho vaig celebrar. A la final em feia il·lusió jugar contra el Barça a Madrid" 🔊 "Les responsabilitats sempre són compartides"#ClubMitjanit pic.twitter.com/fuw3rCAcDV — Club de la Mitjanit (@ClubMitjanit) June 27, 2019

“In Anfield everything is possible, but nobody expected the 4-0 loss for Barcelona. I did not even celebrate it. In the final, I was excited to play against Barcelona at Madrid,” he was quoted as saying.

Barcelona won the first leg of the semi-finals by putting three goals past Liverpool’s goal-line, but the Reds completed a terrific turnaround just a week later, scoring 4-0 and advancing to the UCL finals on an aggregate score of 4-3.

In the finals against Tottenham, Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi scored the goals that helped them lift the title for their sixth time in history.